COMPANY COMMENT
Choice trumps transparency in WhatsApp update saga
13 January 2021 - 15:49
The latest WhatsApp privacy policy saga demonstrates that as much as consumers value transparency, they value choice even more.
WhatsApp has assured its users that its new update “does not affect the privacy of your messages with friends or family in any way”. ..
