Cell C shifts customers to MTN's platform

Cell C, SA's fourth biggest mobile network operator, has started migrating its customers to MTN's platform as part of a turnaround strategy aimed at reducing costs and cutting its mountain of debt.

Beset with close to R9bn in long-term debt, Cell C decided to no longer build and use its own network towers, and concluded a roaming agreement with MTN that will see it using the large operator's network infrastructure. The operator, which has slipped behind Telkom as the country's third-largest mobile operator, is in the middle of a turnaround that involves a recapitalisation of its operations and new network strategy...