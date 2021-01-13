Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Alaris in talks to buy UK firm, but no details given

In 2020, the group said it was considering more acquisitions and merger opportunities

13 January 2021 - 13:29 Mudiwa Gavaza
Picture: BLOOMBERG/SUSANA GONZALEZ
Picture: BLOOMBERG/SUSANA GONZALEZ

Antenna specialist Alaris Holdings says it is in talks to buy a UK operation.

Alaris’s main business is the design and manufacturing of specialised broadband antennas, as well as other related radio-frequency products used in military and public-safety industries. Its clients are mostly in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

In a note to shareholders on Wednesday, the group said it has “entered into negotiations to acquire a business operating in the UK”. No mention was made of the name or line of business of the targeted firm.

If the deal is successful, it may have “a material effect” on Alaris’s share price, the company said.

International business has been a focus for Alaris for years.

The group, worth R307.41m, makes a large portion of its revenue from its international operations. In the year to June, Alaris’s US unit, mWave, and its Finland-based COJOT business — acquired in 2016, accounted for R139m of about R243m of group revenue.

In September 2020, the group said it was considering more acquisitions and merger opportunities as it seeks to deepen and broaden its expertise in the microwave and radio-frequency electronics space.

Shares in Alaris, down 2% so far in 2021, were 1.61% weaker during lunch time trade on Wednesday at R2.45.

gavazam@businesslive.co.za

Alaris considers international listing

Pandemic delays antenna specialist’s projects and disrupts shipments
Companies
3 months ago

Alaris: Here’s something for the brave investor

Alaris deserves wider recognition and a markedly better market rating for its recent efforts to build a global antenna business
Companies
5 months ago

Antenna specialist Alaris enjoys profit surge from new contracts

The antenna manufacturer says large orders resulted in high volumes and high margins
Companies
9 months ago

SA’s rand hedge minnows

So we set out the case for a firmer rand. But these small-cap stocks are hedging their bets — and making a go of it
Money & Investing
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
GovChat asks Competition Tribunal to stop ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
This is how dire the ban on alcohol has been for ...
Companies
3.
Politics may have crashed WBHO asset sale
Companies / Industrials
4.
10X Investments CEO Steven Nathan steps down
Companies / Financial Services
5.
How FNB became SA’s most valuable brand
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Is Facebook shooting itself in the foot with its alarming WhatsApp update?

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Britain’s competition regulator to probe Google’s browser plan

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

SolarWinds hires former head of cybersecurity fired by Donald Trump

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Huawei eyes Ethiopia as telecom sector is opened up

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Icasa going ahead with spectrum auction, defying Telkom court case

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.