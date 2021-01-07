Companies / Telecoms & Technology Cartrack to delist from JSE and move to Nasdaq The move will enable the vehicle-tracking company to tap global capital markets and accelerate its global growth ambitions BL PREMIUM

Cartrack, the owner-managed vehicle tracking group, plans to delist from the JSE then relist via a complex process that will see the founder’s investment vehicle acquire all the company’s shares then relist them on the Nasdaq with an inward listing on the local bourse.

The main rationale for the move appears to be to enable the company to tap global capital markets and accelerate its global growth ambitions...