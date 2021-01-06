Naspers slips after report of US ban on trading Tencent

The US government is considering banning Americans from investing in the stock of Chinese internet giant Tencent, a move that will affect JSE heavyweight counter Naspers and its international arm Prosus, which is also listed on the local bourse.

Cape Town-based Naspers spun off Prosus in September 2019 to create a new entity to house its international investments and separate them from its SA assets. Naspers owns about 31% in Tencent via Prosus, which is 73% owned by Naspers and is listed in both Amsterdam and Johannesburg.

In morning trade on Thursday, the share of Naspers was down 2.60% to R3,020.50, on track for its worst day since December 28. Prosus had fallen 2.66% to R1,613.42, also on track for its worst day in just over a week.

The potential US ban, which is expected to include Alibaba, was reported by The Wall Street Journal citing people familiar with the matter whom it did not name. The New York-based business daily said officials from the US state department and department of defence have held talks on expanding a blacklist of companies alleged to have ties to China’s military and state security.

Outgoing US President Donald Trump signed an executive order in November blocking American companies or individuals from investing in 31 Chinese companies alleged to have ties to China’s security and intelligence apparatus. The list was expanded in December when the US commerce department released a blacklist that included more than 60 Chinese companies it claimed were a threat to US security.

The New York Stock Exchange said on Wednesday it would delist the share of three Chinese companies — China Telecom, China Mobile and China Unicom — by January 11 to comply with Trump’s November executive order.

The journal added in its report on the proposed ban of Tencent and Alibaba that the plan was still being considered and may not proceed as officials were still debating the effect it would have on US capital markets. Trump has been a vociferous opponent of China throughout his tenure and has escalated a trade war against the country as well as encouraged US firms to relocate factories in the Asian economic powerhouse to the US.

Update: January 7 2020

This article has been updated with share price information.

