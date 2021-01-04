Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Slack overloaded as remote users return to work

The messaging app says more than 15,000 users have reported issues

04 January 2021 - 18:57 Chavi Mehta
Bengaluru — Workplace messaging app Slack Technologies said users were facing connectivity issues with the platform on Monday, disrupting remote working as the new year begins.

As of 10.44am ET, the company said it was investigating the issue and would follow up in 30 minutes. More than 15,000 users had initially reported issues, as per outage tracking website Downdectector.

The messaging app had more than 142,000 paid customers at the end of third quarter.

Currently about 4,000 users are still facing issues, which affected some SA companies too.

As companies around the world shift to working from home due to the Covid-19 pandemic, demand for services provided by Slack and Microsoft’s Teams has gained traction as offices conduct meetings remotely.

Reuters

