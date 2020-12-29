Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Icasa receives six high-demand spectrum applications

All the big names are among them, and a few newcomers, with Icasa saying it will defend the process against any form of litigation

29 December 2020 - 19:03 Garth Theunissen
The Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) said it has received six applications for access to the country’s International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT) spectrum, in response to an invitation issued on October 2 2020.

MTN, Vodacom, Telkom, Cell C, Rain and Liquid all submitted applications to Icasa, which made available the IMT spectrum in the 700MHz, 800MHz, 2,600MHz, and 3,500MHz bands. An additional submission from Women Building a Better Society (WBBS) was not accepted as the application was submitted late.

“We are ready and committed to ensuring that we take the necessary care, and that the release of the spectrum and this process in general is procedurally fair and non-discriminatory,” said Icasa chair Keabetswe Modimoeng. “The authority remains committed to defending this important process against any form of litigation, with full appreciation of what the benefits of licensing high-demand spectrum will be for consumers and the public at large. We are unwavering in this regard.”

Last week, Telkom filed papers with the high court to halt the radio frequency spectrum auction saying Icasa’s process was flawed. Arthur Goldstuck, founder of technology research group World Wide Worx, described Telkom’s move as an attempt to “put the brakes on the future”.

Icasa added that it intends to hold an auction for the licensing of high-demand spectrum — radio waves that transmit information — by end-March 2021.

Icasa has previously outlined plans to auction R8bn worth of broadband spectrum following an almost decade-long delay in the process.

theunisseng@businesslive.co.za

Vodacom accuses Telkom of ploy

Vodacom and Rain struck a deal in 2018 allowing the former to ease congestion on its network by leasing Rain’s unused frequencies
Companies
1 month ago

SA's digital future one step closer

Court ruling shores up growing confidence in digital transformation
Business
1 month ago

Storm brews over spectrum, structure of local industry

Telkom exerts pressure on authorities to bring existing mobile roaming agreements into the spotlight
News & Fox
1 month ago

Cell C stands behind the value of its spectrum

Group says that based on reserve pricing from Icasa in the new invitation to apply its spectrum assets are worth more than R10bn
Companies
2 months ago

