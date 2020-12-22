Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Vodafone offers €2.1bn for remaining stake in KDG

22 December 2020
London — Vodafone has offered the remaining minority shareholders in Kabel Deutschland (KDG) as much as €2.1bn to tender their shares, about seven years after it agreed to buy the German telecommunications company.

Vodafone will give the remaining minority investors, including Elliott Management, €103 for each share, the company said on Tuesday. Following the offer, Vodafone will own at least 94% of KDG’s outstanding shares.

At the time of the original offer, Vodafone had managed to acquire about 77% of KDG, but was blocked from buying the rest by existing shareholders. Elliott had recently become the German company’s biggest shareholder and argued for more. Vodafone struck an agreement that allowed it to continue to integrate the two companies, but also required it to pay compensation to the investors who had not tendered.

Subject to the agreement, Vodafone was paying minority shareholders €3.17 a share annually in cash and had agreed to buy them out at €84.53 a share, with the offer price increasing every year, it said in Tuesday’s statement.

Vodafone has received irrevocable undertakings from holdouts with about 17% of KDG including shares by DE Shaw, Elliott and UBS it said.

