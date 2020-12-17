Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Google’s DeepMind swallows £1.1bn in funding as losses mount

DeepMind’s parent has agreed to continue funding the company for at least a year

17 December 2020 - 20:20 Amy Thomson
Picture: ANKARB/123RF
Picture: ANKARB/123RF

Alphabet’s Google waived a £1.1bn ($1.5bn) to DeepMind Technologies  in 2019 after the UK-based artificial intelligence lab continued to ramp up the scale of its research & development.

Revenue jumped 158% in 2019, DeepMind said in a financial filing this week. Sales were £265.5m, up from £102.8m a year earlier. Its losses also widened, increasing 1.4% to £476.6m.

DeepMind’s parent has agreed to continue funding the company for at least a year after the report’s approval. Alphabet’s Google Ireland unit waived repayments and interest from the loan to help cover DeepMind’s losses.

Google acquired DeepMind in 2014 in a £400m acquisition that gave the Silicon Valley search giant access to cutting edge AI research. DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis’s goal is to produce general-purpose intelligence that can solve an array of problems. It develops products used by its parent company — such as its system for making data centres more energy efficient and a program to improve the accuracy of travel times on Google Maps — as well as AI with broader applications.

The company’s technology for predicting the shape of proteins, which has potential uses for everything from drug research to designing enzymes that can break down pollutants, came first in a scientific competition devoted to the topic in November. DeepMind’s CASP victory may open the way for it to make its tool, called AlphaFold, more broadly available to researchers.

“During the period covered by these accounts, DeepMind laid the foundations for our groundbreaking results in protein structure prediction,” a DeepMind spokesperson said in a statement. “Our teams were involved in a huge range of projects, from improving the predictability of wind power to accelerating ecological research in the Serengeti.”

Bloomberg

Google accused of ad collusion with Facebook in monopoly lawsuit

Texas attorney-general claims Google entered an illegal deal to manipulate auctions for online advertising
Companies
4 hours ago

Google services including Gmail and YouTube hit by widespread outages

The company says outages were not caused by a cyberattack and all services have been restored
Companies
2 days ago

TOBY SHAPSHAK: Humans fared worse than tech in 2020

The work-from-home phenomenon caused surges in tech usage — and share prices — while e-commerce boomed
Opinion
16 hours ago

Silicon Valley’s next goal is 3D maps of the world — made by us

We may not know it but we are being dragooned into Big Tech’s army of cartographers
Life
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Maria Ramos says AngloGold is hunting for a new ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Why Eskom shouldn’t be excited about ...
Companies
3.
MTN to hold investor call on Nigerian SIM ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Ethos Private Equity wins Ninety One mandate
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Econet founder Strive Masiyiwa joins Netflix ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Related Articles

DeepMind claims major breakthrough in understanding proteins

Life

Is AI finally closing in on human intelligence?

Life

ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Artificial intelligence can be put to good use against ...

Opinion / Columnists

Deepmind co-founder Mustafa Suleyman set for role at Google

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.