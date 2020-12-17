Econet founder Strive Masiyiwa joins Netflix board of directors

Zimbabwean businessperson Strive Masiyiwa has been appointed to Netflix’s board of directors, in another indication of the global online streaming giant’s investment in Africa.

Masiyiwa is the founder and chair of telecoms group Econet and becomes the first African to join Netflix’s highest decision- making body.

Masiyiwa brings a wealth of experience from Africa and abroad to Netflix. He serves on a number of international boards including Unilever, National Geographic Society, Asia Society, and the Global Advisory boards of Bank of America, the Council on Foreign Relations in the US, Stanford University, and the Prince of Wales Trust for Africa.

Masiyiwa’s business interests are mainly through Econet, which has operations and investments in 29 countries in Africa and Europe. In SA, Econet is best know for its subsidiary, Liquid Telecom, and previously Kwese TV.

The businessperson’s appointment is in line with Netflix’s vision to grow in Africa.

In recent years, Netflix, with 195-million customers globally, has invested heavily in Africa, and made efforts to extend its footprint on the continent and produce original programming.

In 2019, Netflix c-CEO Ted Sarandos told Business Day that part of its strategy for Africa was to focus on localised pricing, as its traditional “one size fits all” approach might not work in all markets. He also said it would consider a mobile-only subscription for the SA market, given the high penetration of smartphones and tablets in this country. It already has such packages in Latin America and India.

Netflix has numerous projects in Africa in various stages of production in countries such as Nigeria, Zambia, Kenya and SA. In addition to Queen Sono, the company has said Blood & Water will also make a return for a second season for SA audiences, while the new Kings of Joburg has been a favourite this December.

Accenture Africa estimates that 5%-8% of Netflix’s production budget is likely to come to Africa. The company is expected to invest $17bn (R177bn) on original content globally in 2020.

Besides its own original productions, the company is licensing more content from across Africa including Kalushi in SA, Cook Off in Zimbabwe and other titles in Nigeria, Ghana and Mozambique.

“Netflix is at the forefront of bringing great entertainment from anywhere in the world to everyone in the world, and I look forward to working with the board and all stakeholders to continue its traditions of innovation and growth,” Masiyiwa said in a statement.

Reed Hastings, Netflix co-founder, chair and co-CEO, said Masiyiwa’s “entrepreneurship and vision in building businesses across Africa and beyond will bring valuable insights and experience to our board as we work to improve and serve more members all around the world”.

