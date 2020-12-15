News Leader
WATCH: How SA’s telecom sector benefited from the pandemic
Telecom analyst Dobek Pater talks to Business Day TV about how the telecom sector coped during lockdown
15 December 2020 - 08:01
The Covid-19 pandemic had a negative effect on many industries, but the telecom sector benefited as lockdown boosted demand for data.
Business Day TV spoke to telecom analyst Dobek Pater for his views on the industry’s prospects after the pandemic.
