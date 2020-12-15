Companies / Telecoms & Technology

WATCH: How SA’s telecom sector benefited from the pandemic

15 December 2020 - 08:01 Business Day TV
The Covid-19 pandemic had a negative effect on many industries, but the telecom sector benefited as lockdown boosted demand for data.

Business Day TV spoke to telecom analyst Dobek Pater for his views on the industry’s prospects after the pandemic.

