Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Jasco battles for survival after telecoms firms cut back on infrastructure spend

15 December 2020 - 08:45 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: BLOOMBERG/SUSANA GONZALEZ
Picture: BLOOMBERG/SUSANA GONZALEZ

Technology group Jasco Electronics, which suffered an annual loss of more than twice its current R39m market value to end-June, says its looking to sell off assets and further cut costs after telecoms firms cut back on their infrastructure spending due to Covid-19.

The group, whose interests include providing transmission and operational support systems for telecommunications networks across Southern Africa, took a R163m revenue hit from the pandemic towards the end of its financial year, and has breached its loan covenants.

As a result, current liabilities exceeded current assets by R145.9m up to the end of June, when Jasco’s loss widened to R102.6m from R19.37m previously. Group revenue fell 17% to R939.2m.

Though aggressive cost cutting was undertaken throughout the year, with a number of business areas being rationalised or closed, the impact of the Covid-19 lockdown was severe, the group said.

Post year-end, Jasco has extended a Bank of China loan to a lump-sum prepayment at the end of December 2021, saying on Tuesday its board believed there was sufficient financing available to continue the business of the group.

Jasco has reached an agreement to dispose of its controlling stake in ICT business Reflex Solutions in a R76m transaction. This is still to be approved by shareholders, with Reflex generating about 29% of group revenue to end-June.

Jasco said business volumes had improved as SA’s lockdown conditions eased, with some of its business units improving faster than others. The economic conditions for its 2021 year remain “very challenging”, it said.

Jasco’s share has fallen by almost two thirds so far in 2020 and by just over three quarters over the past three years.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Jasco warns of loss as clients spend less on infrastructure

The group provides critical installation, support and maintenance for telecommunications operators, which have cut back on spending
Companies
8 months ago

Van Vuuren resigns as Jasco CEO after 12 years

The company says its business units ‘have been impacted’ by Covid -19, which it has been able to mitigate in various ways
Companies
6 months ago

Jasco wants to own all of its businesses

The acquisition of Reflex Solutions added R84m to group revenue, but the group’s overall performance was much weaker
Companies
2 years ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
WATCH: Will SAA soar under new leadership?
Companies / Transport & Tourism
2.
Anglo American sees light at the end of tunnel
Companies / Mining
3.
MTN terror financing case now in the hands of US ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Medical aid regulator orders withdrawal of ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
MTN’s mobile money crosses 2-million user mark
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Related Articles

JSE censures Jasco over release of unaudited results

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Better telecoms sector helps Jasco to return to interim profit

Companies / Industrials

Jasco gets leg up with acquisition of Cross Fire

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Jasco seeks green pastures with energy hub in Dubai

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.