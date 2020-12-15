Jasco battles for survival after telecoms firms cut back on infrastructure spend

Technology group Jasco Electronics, which suffered an annual loss of more than twice its current R39m market value to end-June, says its looking to sell off assets and further cut costs after telecoms firms cut back on their infrastructure spending due to Covid-19.

The group, whose interests include providing transmission and operational support systems for telecommunications networks across Southern Africa, took a R163m revenue hit from the pandemic towards the end of its financial year, and has breached its loan covenants.

As a result, current liabilities exceeded current assets by R145.9m up to the end of June, when Jasco’s loss widened to R102.6m from R19.37m previously. Group revenue fell 17% to R939.2m.

Though aggressive cost cutting was undertaken throughout the year, with a number of business areas being rationalised or closed, the impact of the Covid-19 lockdown was severe, the group said.

Post year-end, Jasco has extended a Bank of China loan to a lump-sum prepayment at the end of December 2021, saying on Tuesday its board believed there was sufficient financing available to continue the business of the group.

Jasco has reached an agreement to dispose of its controlling stake in ICT business Reflex Solutions in a R76m transaction. This is still to be approved by shareholders, with Reflex generating about 29% of group revenue to end-June.

Jasco said business volumes had improved as SA’s lockdown conditions eased, with some of its business units improving faster than others. The economic conditions for its 2021 year remain “very challenging”, it said.

Jasco’s share has fallen by almost two thirds so far in 2020 and by just over three quarters over the past three years.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za