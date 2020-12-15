Amazon Prime Video comes to DStv Explora Ultra
MultiChoice, has been beefing up its online streaming services, hoping to capture that market in the same way it has come to dominate satellite television in Africa
15 December 2020 - 16:23
MultiChoice, Africa’s largest pay-TV operator, has added content from global streaming service Amazon Prime video to its DStv platform through its new decoder as the company moves to become a one-stop shop for online video-streaming content.
On Tuesday, the group said DStv customers with a Prime Video membership “can now access the entertainment service, ranging from movies and TV series, including Amazon Originals on the Explora Ultra”...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now