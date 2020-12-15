Companies / Telecoms & Technology Amazon Prime Video comes to DStv Explora Ultra MultiChoice, has been beefing up its online streaming services, hoping to capture that market in the same way it has come to dominate satellite television in Africa BL PREMIUM

MultiChoice, Africa’s largest pay-TV operator, has added content from global streaming service Amazon Prime video to its DStv platform through its new decoder as the company moves to become a one-stop shop for online video-streaming content.

On Tuesday, the group said DStv customers with a Prime Video membership “can now access the entertainment service, ranging from movies and TV series, including Amazon Originals on the Explora Ultra”...