MTN’s mobile money crosses 2-million user mark
14 December 2020 - 20:52
After having another crack at mobile money in SA, network provider MTN says it now has 2.38-million customers on its fintech platform, and it is targeting more than fourfold growth.
With declining voice revenues and data margins squeezed due to public pressure and regulations, mobile operators have been looking at other ways to create revenue streams from their large customer bases. For MTN, which has about 270-million subscribers across Africa and the Middle East, fintech is one of its areas of focus, driven by mobile payments...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now