MTN's mobile money crosses 2-million user mark

After having another crack at mobile money in SA, network provider MTN says it now has 2.38-million customers on its fintech platform, and it is targeting more than fourfold growth.

With declining voice revenues and data margins squeezed due to public pressure and regulations, mobile operators have been looking at other ways to create revenue streams from their large customer bases. For MTN, which has about 270-million subscribers across Africa and the Middle East, fintech is one of its areas of focus, driven by mobile payments...