AFGHANISTAN
MTN terror financing case now in the hands of US judge
Legal liabilities could amount to millions of dollars for the telecom group
14 December 2020 - 05:36
Lawyers representing the families of American soldiers and contractors killed by the Taliban in Afghanistan filed a motion last week opposing MTN’s earlier application to have the lawsuit dismissed.
A US judge will now decide whether the matter has sufficient merit to proceed to a full trial, a development that would open the door for legal liabilities that could amount to millions of dollars for the telecom group either in the form of court- sanctioned damages or a settlement agreement...
