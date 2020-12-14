Companies / Telecoms & Technology AFGHANISTAN MTN terror financing case now in the hands of US judge Legal liabilities could amount to millions of dollars for the telecom group BL PREMIUM

Lawyers representing the families of American soldiers and contractors killed by the Taliban in Afghanistan filed a motion last week opposing MTN’s earlier application to have the lawsuit dismissed.

A US judge will now decide whether the matter has sufficient merit to proceed to a full trial, a development that would open the door for legal liabilities that could amount to millions of dollars for the telecom group either in the form of court- sanctioned damages or a settlement agreement...