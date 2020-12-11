MTN and others suspend new SIM card sales in Nigeria

MTN says it has suspended the sale and activation of new SIM cards in Nigeria, after an order from that country’s telecoms regulator which is conducting an audit of mobile users, a move affecting all network providers.

The Nigerian Communications Commission says it has embarked on an audit of the country's subscriber registration database, after a directive from communications and digital economy minister Isa Ali Pantami. This comes off the heels of a similar exercise conducted in September 2019.

“The objective of the audit exercise is to verify and ensure compliance by mobile network operators with the set quality standards and requirements of SIM card registration as issued by the federal ministry of communications and digital economy and the commission,” the regulator said this week.

Nigeria is MTN’s largest market, contributing about a third of the group’s earnings, and looks set to grow in importance as the group pursues a strategy shift that includes focusing more on the continent. The group announced in August that it will be exiting the Middle East, with the first divestment of its 75% stake in MTN Syria.

The group recently closed one of its messiest chapters in history when the company agreed to pay more than $1bn (R15bn) to settle a $5.2bn dispute with Nigerian authorities and another $53m to end a row over dividend repatriation in the West African country.

MTN said its existing customers in Nigeria can continue to access all other services such as airtime and data purchases, and live support through its mobile app, online channels or by walking into any MTN Nigeria stores for assistance.

“MTN Nigeria remains committed to supporting the government’s efforts to create a secure and sustainable digital economy and are steadfast in our relentless drive to assure compliance with SIM registration regulations,” the group said late on Thursday.

MTN is expected to join other industry stakeholders next week — including mobile operators Airtel, Glo, 9Mobile — in a meeting with the minister to chart a course of action.

