Online security company FireEye warns hacking tools stolen in cyberheist

Washington/San Francisco/ — FireEye, a prominent US cybersecurity company, has acknowledged that it has been breached, probably by hackers from a foreign adversary. The attackers made off with sensitive tools that FireEye uses to find vulnerabilities in clients’ computer networks.

The attackers were a “nation with top-tier offensive capabilities”, said CEO Kevin Mandia. He didn’t identify the country suspected in the attack, but a person familiar with the incident said investigators believe hackers closely aligned with the Russian government were behind it.

The hackers “tailored their world-class capabilities specifically to target and attack FireEye”, Mandia said in a company blog on Tuesday. “They are highly trained in operational security and executed with discipline and focus.”

By Wednesday morning, FireEye’s shares had fallen as much as 14% in extended trading after closing at $15.52 in New York.

It was the latest setback for a company whose stock peaked in 2014 at more than $80 following the initial public offering (IPO) the year before. For the past four years, FireEye shares have been stuck at about $15, spurring recurrent reports about an acquisition.

The motive for the attack isn’t clear, and it isn’t certain that the hackers intended to swipe what are known as “red team tools” in the security community. Mandia said the attackers “sought information related to certain government customers”. However, while the hackers accessed “some of our internal systems”, they didn’t appear to steal customer data, he said.

Red team tools mimic the behaviour of hackers and enable FireEye to provide “diagnostic security services” to customers, Mandia said. So far, the company hadn’t seen evidence that anyone had used the tools in an attack. Dmitri Alperovitch, the co-founder and former chief technology officer of CrowdStrike, a FireEye competitor, said red team tools are built to bypass customer networks and can sometimes be more sophisticated that the ones used by hackers. “You get paid to succeed breaking in,” he said.

That could make them potentially valuable for hackers seeking to infiltrate computer networks. But Alperovitch said the tools may not have been the only target. FireEye’s customers include nation-states, large tech companies, energy conglomerates and defence firms. The FireEye breach could expose the intelligence company’s clients to a similar fate — an adversary’s infiltration, or possibly the sale of their secret data, said Alperovitch.