Snowflake surges past IBM with market value at $120bn

08 December 2020 - 23:24 Jeran Wittenstein
New York — A blistering rally in the shares of cloud-computing company Snowflake continued on Tuesday, sending its market valuation above IBM and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD).

Snowflake rose as much as 10% for a market capitalisation of about $120bn. The stock has now gained more than 40% since December 2, when its first earnings report as a public company impressed Wall Street analysts.

IBM, which is projected to generate about $74bn in revenue in 2020, has a market cap of $112bn, while AMD, with nearly $10bn in projected sales, weighs in at $111bn. Snowflake revenue is estimated to be $578.2m  in its current fiscal year which ends at the end of January.

On December 4, Snowflake reported that third-quarter revenue more than doubled to $159.6m from a year earlier. Analysts had projected $147.1m.

That has helped make CEO  Frank Slootman one of the best-paid technology executives. A compensation package he received upon joining Snowflake in April 2019 awards him a batch of options every month — for four years — that are now worth more than $108m each, or about $1.3bn annually. Slootman’s pay includes more than 13.7-million options with a strike price of $8.88. The vast majority can already be exercised but the underlying shares vest monthly over four years, beginning with the month he started. He also gets a $375,000 annual base salary, which can go higher depending on the firm’s performance.

The company reported its net loss widened to $168.9m, or $1.01 a share, from $88.1m, or $1.92 a share, in the period a year earlier.

“We are pleased with our performance this first quarter as a public company,” said Slootman. “Our vision of the Snowflake Data Cloud mobilising the world’s data is clearly resonating across our customer base.”

The eight-year-old business has substantial supporters, including Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway and Salesforce Ventures, an arm of Salesforce.com. Berkshire reported in a filing in November  that it had purchased 6.13-million shares of Snowflake valued at $1.54bn, representing 15% of shares outstanding.  

