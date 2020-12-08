Snowflake surges past IBM with market value at $120bn
The cloud-based data warehouse company’s stock has gained more than 40% since December 2
New York — A blistering rally in the shares of cloud-computing company Snowflake continued on Tuesday, sending its market valuation above IBM and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD).
Snowflake rose as much as 10% for a market capitalisation of about $120bn. The stock has now gained more than 40% since December 2, when its first earnings report as a public company impressed Wall Street analysts.
IBM, which is projected to generate about $74bn in revenue in 2020, has a market cap of $112bn, while AMD, with nearly $10bn in projected sales, weighs in at $111bn. Snowflake revenue is estimated to be $578.2m in its current fiscal year which ends at the end of January.
On December 4, Snowflake reported that third-quarter revenue more than doubled to $159.6m from a year earlier. Analysts had projected $147.1m.
That has helped make CEO Frank Slootman one of the best-paid technology executives. A compensation package he received upon joining Snowflake in April 2019 awards him a batch of options every month — for four years — that are now worth more than $108m each, or about $1.3bn annually. Slootman’s pay includes more than 13.7-million options with a strike price of $8.88. The vast majority can already be exercised but the underlying shares vest monthly over four years, beginning with the month he started. He also gets a $375,000 annual base salary, which can go higher depending on the firm’s performance.
The company reported its net loss widened to $168.9m, or $1.01 a share, from $88.1m, or $1.92 a share, in the period a year earlier.
“We are pleased with our performance this first quarter as a public company,” said Slootman. “Our vision of the Snowflake Data Cloud mobilising the world’s data is clearly resonating across our customer base.”
The eight-year-old business has substantial supporters, including Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway and Salesforce Ventures, an arm of Salesforce.com. Berkshire reported in a filing in November that it had purchased 6.13-million shares of Snowflake valued at $1.54bn, representing 15% of shares outstanding.
Bloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.