Black Friday transactions give Whoosh an e-commerce leg up Sales rocketed 227% versus the daily average while the weekly figure rose 35%

As SA recovers from the devastating impact of Covid-19, consumers seem to have gone out of their way to take advantage of special deals, offers and prices on Black Friday, according to data from payments company Whoosh.

Whoosh is a payment gateway service provider, allowing merchants to process transactions on a web portal and mobile applications...