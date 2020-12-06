The new era in movie viewing has arrived

The future of movie distribution will probably have parallels to what we have seen in books and music. Most people are focused on the growth of streaming services such as Netflix and Warner’s HBO Max, and to be sure, a bigger share of movies will probably be distributed on platforms like that. We’ll still have movie theatres — or at least, physical spaces where we can pay to watch movies — but to make the economics work the business model will have to change.

Rather than blockbuster movies being released in 4,500 theatres across the US, there may be only a fraction of that to cater to the smaller number of consumers still interested in the big-screen experience when streaming options are readily available. To draw people into theatres, plush seating, large screens and state-of-the-art sound systems will be essential. And that spells doom for theatres unable to keep up with the arms race or located in communities where consumers are unwilling to pay the kinds of ticket prices needed to justify those investments.

Going to a movie will become a big deal akin to going to a sports game or a concert. And most likely, these venues will be in cities or large metro areas with a big enough customer base to support these types of venues.

And then there will probably be room for niche, smaller venues such as the Alamo Drafthouse chain that caters to a more affluent crowd, where the food and beverages becomes a differentiator the way it is at upscale restaurants. These, too, are more likely to be located in affluent communities and large metro areas rather than middle-class suburban ones.

The big idea here, of which movie distribution is just the latest example, is how the internet is at once both great for stay-at-home consumption options — it has never been easier to watch a sports game, listen to music, purchase goods or watch movies from the comfort of your home — while still leaving space for higher-end experiential consumption at physical venues. And that is a change that benefits cities, which have both the wealth and population to make those business models work.

Consumers are the ultimate beneficiaries in this new world. Tens of millions of people will be able to watch new-release movies from the comfort of their own homes. For those still inclined to watch movies on the big screen, the experience will continue to improve, if they are willing to pay top dollar and travel to destination venues. The losers here are those businesses and consumers invested in the way things used to be; yet more casualties in the disruption caused by the internet.

