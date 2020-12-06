Companies / Telecoms & Technology Ellies targets solar energy offerings in shift away from MultiChoice Sales of inverter trolleys surged 58% over the previous year — now Ellies is bringing in a device that can be charged using solar energy BL PREMIUM

Electronics group Ellies, whose turnaround strategy returned it to profitability in the six months to end-October, is now focused on growing its solar energy business to reduce its reliance on pay TV operator MultiChoice.

The strategy is boosted by difficulties experienced at Eskom. Ellies makes and installs DStv satellite dishes...