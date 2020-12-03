Companies / Telecoms & Technology

WATCH: How EOH’s turnaround strategy is faring

03 December 2020 - 07:18 Business Day TV
Stephen van Coller. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

EOH’s turnaround plan is bearing fruit. The technology group has narrowed its annual loss by 72% and reduced its gross debt by 20%.

But the company is not out of the woods yet, and faces uncertainty around historical taxes linked to fraudulent transactions and is still engaged with lenders on finalising a long-term capital structure.

Business Day TV spoke to EOH CEO Stephen van Coller for more detail.

