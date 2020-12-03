News Leader
WATCH: How EOH’s turnaround strategy is faring
EOH CEO Stephen van Coller talks to Business Day TV about how he plans to lead the group’s turnaround strategy
03 December 2020 - 07:18
EOH’s turnaround plan is bearing fruit. The technology group has narrowed its annual loss by 72% and reduced its gross debt by 20%.
But the company is not out of the woods yet, and faces uncertainty around historical taxes linked to fraudulent transactions and is still engaged with lenders on finalising a long-term capital structure.
Business Day TV spoke to EOH CEO Stephen van Coller for more detail.
EOH CEO Stephen van Coller talks to Business Day TV about how he plans to lead the group’s turnaround strategy
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.