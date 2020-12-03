Q&A: Teraco bets on cloud services growth in Africa
New data centre in Ekurhuleni is scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2022
03 December 2020 - 19:55
Africa’s largest vendor-neutral data centre provider, Teraco, has started work on a hyperscale data centre in Ekurhuleni, east of Johannesburg.
Teraco CEO Jan Hnizdo spoke to Business Day about progress on the facility, known as JB4, which is scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2022. ..
