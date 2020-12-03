Ellies signals a return to profit

Electronics group Ellies, which makes and trades products ranging from satellite dishes to shelving, says it has returned to profit in its six months to end-October, due to improvements in the way it handles its logistics, as well as reduced loss at its embattled manufacturing division.

The group said in a trading update on Thursday it expects headline earnings per share of 2.37c to end-October, from a loss of 2.91c previously, implying a profit swing of about R33m.

Ellies said it had seen improved revenues and profit margins, as well as a substantial reduction in operating expenses, due to it paring off its warehousing and logistics operations to a third-party provider.

The group had said in its annual report for 2020 the restructuring of its logistics business had allowed for centralisation of operations, as well as just-in-time delivery to customers.

Ellies said on Thursday there had also been a reduced loss in Ellies Industries, the group’s manufacturing business, which has been underperforming for years, partly due to the initial scope of SA’s migration from analogue to digital television not materialising.

This business had only contributed about 6% of revenue in the prior comparative period, but more than half of its pretax loss of R28m.

The group’s share has lost just over a fifth of its value so far in 2020, giving it a market capitalisation of R43m on Thursday morning.

