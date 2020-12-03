Companies / Telecoms & Technology Econet to use wireless technology to connect far-flung areas in Africa at lower cost BL PREMIUM

Business-person Strive Masiyiwa’s Econet has teamed up with Google’s parent company to roll out new wireless technology to connect rural and outlying areas in Africa at a fraction of the cost.

Econet is Zimbabwe’s biggest mobile network operator, which now operates a range of businesses related to internet connectivity, fintech and solar energy across more than 20 countries in Africa. ..