Capital Appreciation looks to mobile phones for payments growth Halo, developed by Capprec's Synthesis unit, is a "tap-to-phone" contactless payment product for use on Android devices

Fintech group Capital Appreciation (Capprec) is pinning its hopes on a future of digital payments through a new partnership with Nedbank.

Capprec’s business includes providing technology that banks and other financial services companies use to add more features to their digital platforms, such as integrating loyalty programmes and the sale of prepaid vouchers. Its blue-chip clients include the big four banks, as well as Discovery Vitality, TymeBank and some asset managers...