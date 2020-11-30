Companies / Telecoms & Technology Didata fires back at Andile Ngcaba’s claims of racism Slinging match with Ngcaba hots up as company says accusation is inaccurate and unfair BL PREMIUM

Dimension Data (Didata) has denounced allegations of institutional racism by Andile Ngcaba as inaccurate and unfair, heating up a public slinging match that threatens to undermine the image of one of the biggest names in SA’s tech industry.

Didata and Ngcaba have been at loggerheads for at least three years after the former chair of its Middle East and Africa region accused the company of breaching an equal pay agreement and of racial discrimination...