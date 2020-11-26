Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Foxconn Apple production to move to Vietnam from China

US firm diversifying production to minimise effect of a Sino-US trade war

26 November 2020 - 17:28 Yimou Lee
Foxconn Technology Group. Picture: REUTERS

Taipei — Foxconn is moving some iPad and MacBook assembly to Vietnam from China at the request of Apple, said a person with knowledge of the plan, as the US firm diversifies production to minimise the fallout from a Sino-US trade war.

The development comes as the outgoing administration of  US President Donald Trump encourages US firms to shift production out of China. During Trump’s tenure the US has targeted made-in-China electronics for higher import tariffs, and restricted supplies of components produced using US technology to Chinese firms it deems a national security risk.

Taiwanese manufacturers, wary of being caught up in the tit-for-tat trade war, have moved or are considering moving some production from China to countries such as Vietnam, Mexico and India.

Foxconn is building assembly lines for Apple's iPad tablet and MacBook laptop at its plant in Vietnam’s northeastern Bac Giang province, to come online in the first half of 2021, the person said, declining to be identified as the plan is private.

The lines will also take some production from China, the person said, without elaborating how much production is to shift.

“The move was requested by Apple,” the person said. “It wants to diversify production following the trade war.”

Foxconn said in a statement: “As a matter of company policy, and for reasons of commercial sensitivity, we do not comment on any aspect of our work for any customer or their products.”

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Taiwan’s Foxconn, formally Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, on Tuesday announced a $270m investment to set up a new subsidiary called FuKang Technology Co Ltd — a move the person said is aimed at supporting the Vietnam expansion.

The contract manufacturer also plans to make television sets at the Vietnam plant for clients including Japan’s Sony, with the beginning of such production slated for late 2020 to early 2021, the person said. Sony declined to comment.

The factory will also make other electronic products such as computer keyboards, the person said.

According to Taipei-based research group TrendForce, all iPads are assembled in China and so Foxconn’s move will mark the first time that the iPad is made outside China.

Foxconn already plans to spend up to $1bn expanding an iPhone assembly plant in India as “strongly requested” by Apple to diversify production beyond China, people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters in July.

It and peers such as Pegatron are also considering building plants in Mexico, people with knowledge of the matter said, as Washington promotes near-shoring production.

Foxconn chairperson Liu Young-way told investors in August the Sino-US trade war has split the world into two, saying his firm aims to provide “two sets of supply chains”.

Other iPad assemblers include Taiwan’s Compal Electronics and China's BYD Electronic International.

