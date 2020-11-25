Companies / Telecoms & Technology Profit growth boosts Etion shares Etion, whose CEO, Teddy Daka, recently resigned after seven years at the helm, reported a profit before tax increase of 45% BL PREMIUM

Shares in technology group Etion surged by more than a third on Wednesday as the company reported growth in profits.

Etion’s stock, up 67% so far in 2020, was trading 36.3% stronger at 30c, at lunchtime on Wednesday ..