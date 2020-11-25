Huge Group earnings tumble by a quarter
Group says it has decided not to declare a dividend due to uncertainty around Covid-19
25 November 2020 - 19:49
Technology company Huge Group, which recently concluded a deal to move its telecoms customers from Cell C to MTN, said on Thursday earnings fell by a quarter for the six months to August 2020.
Group revenue fell 5.5% to R231.3m from R244.7m, largely attributed to Huge Telecom, a voice connectivity or telephony services business, Huge’s largest operating company...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now