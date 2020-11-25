Companies / Telecoms & Technology Huge Group earnings tumble by a quarter Group says it has decided not to declare a dividend due to uncertainty around Covid-19 BL PREMIUM

Technology company Huge Group, which recently concluded a deal to move its telecoms customers from Cell C to MTN, said on Thursday earnings fell by a quarter for the six months to August 2020.

Group revenue fell 5.5% to R231.3m from R244.7m, largely attributed to Huge Telecom, a voice connectivity or telephony services business, Huge’s largest operating company...