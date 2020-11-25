Etion looks further afield for business as SA’s outlook remains muted
The group sees global demand for products of design and manufacturing unit Create
25 November 2020 - 14:09
UPDATED 25 November 2020 - 18:39
Technology group Etion says it expects the SA economy to “remain subdued” in the medium to long term, giving it more reason to expand its business internationally.
The group said there was a clear global demand for products of its design and manufacturing unit, Create. At the same time, the company signalled that its cybersecurity products have received increased demand in the global market. “This indicates a positive outlook for the group in the medium term with the drive into the Middle East and Africa and other markets,” said the group on Wednesday...
