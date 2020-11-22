Companies / Telecoms & Technology Vodacom to seek Ethiopian licence via Safaricom Consultation with interested bidders will go ahead this week, says privatisation minister BL PREMIUM

As Vodacom, SA’s largest mobile network operator, continues to look for ways to grow its business beyond the country’s borders, it says it will take a 5% stake in a consortium bidding for a telecoms licence in Ethiopia, Africa’s second most populated country.

Ethiopia has started a process for bids for two new licences to compete with Ethio Telecom, the monopoly player with about 45-million subscribers...