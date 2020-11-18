Companies / Telecoms & Technology Pick n Pay launches mobile network through MTN SA’s second-biggest food retailer has become MTN’s first mobile virtual network operator BL PREMIUM

Pick n Pay has become MTN’s first mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) customer, as SA’s second biggest food retailer looks to provide data and voice services to attract people to its loyalty programme and boost sales.

The retailer becomes the newest member in a club that has been dominated by players such as FNB Connect, Standard Bank Mobile, MRP Mobile and the country’s first MVNO, Virgin Mobile, which recently went into business rescue. These companies are roaming on Cell C to provide data and services to customers as a value add to their existing offerings.