Pick n Pay launches mobile network through MTN
SA’s second-biggest food retailer has become MTN’s first mobile virtual network operator
18 November 2020 - 19:04
Pick n Pay has become MTN’s first mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) customer, as SA’s second biggest food retailer looks to provide data and voice services to attract people to its loyalty programme and boost sales.
The retailer becomes the newest member in a club that has been dominated by players such as FNB Connect, Standard Bank Mobile, MRP Mobile and the country’s first MVNO, Virgin Mobile, which recently went into business rescue. These companies are roaming on Cell C to provide data and services to customers as a value add to their existing offerings.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now