WATCH: How Vodacom benefited from lockdown
Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub talks to Business Day TV about the company’s financial performance
17 November 2020 - 07:42
The coronavirus pandemic worked in Vodacom’s favour during its first half.
SA’s biggest mobile phone operator reported an almost 8% rise in revenue as demand for data surged during lockdown. But now that restrictions are easing and life for many is returning to normal, can this performance be sustained?
Business Day TV spoke to Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub to find out
