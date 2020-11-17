Companies / Telecoms & Technology

News Leader

WATCH: How Vodacom benefited from lockdown

Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub talks to Business Day TV about the company’s financial performance

17 November 2020 - 07:42 Business Day TV
Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS
Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS

The coronavirus pandemic worked in Vodacom’s favour during its first half.

SA’s biggest mobile phone operator reported an almost 8% rise in revenue as demand for data surged during lockdown. But now that restrictions are easing and life for many is returning to normal, can this performance be sustained?

Business Day TV spoke to Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub to find out

Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub talks to Business Day TV about the company's financial performance

Vodacom accuses Telkom of ploy

Vodacom and Rain struck a deal in 2018 allowing the former to ease congestion on its network by leasing Rain’s unused frequencies
Companies
11 hours ago

Vodacom sees potential to expand insurance footprint in Africa

The mobile phone operator is the fifth-largest insurer in SA in terms of profitability, the CEO says
Companies
12 hours ago

Vodacom ups dividend and reinstates growth targets after Covid-19 boost

Pandemic has forced people to work from home, with data usage in SA surging
Companies
23 hours ago

WATCH: How holding companies can regain market trust

Michael Avery talks to a panel about how these firms can regain market trust
Companies
1 week ago

Vodacom Business tackles device affordability for e-learning in SA

Globally, the digital education sector is expected to reach $8-trillion by 2025
Companies
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Cell C moots pushing for liquidation of Huge ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
A2X targets all JSE’s top 40 listings to save ...
Companies
3.
Vodacom sees potential to expand insurance ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Shoprite commits to greater diversity as ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Government paying more than banks to borrow over ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.