Vodacom to expand financial services in Africa through insurance The mobile phone operator is the fifth-largest insurer in SA in terms of profitability, the CEO says

Vodacom, which in August poached one of SA’s top banking executives, says it wants to expand its insurance business beyond SA as it intensifies efforts to boost revenue from financial products.

SA’s biggest mobile phone operator, which reinstated its three-year growth targets as the economy recovers from the Covid-19 hit, is turning to financial services as a way to gain revenues in an environment of falling voice business and shrinking mobile data margins. Operators have used their large customer bases as a way to scale new areas of business.