Vodacom sees potential to expand insurance footprint in Africa
The mobile phone operator is the fifth-largest insurer in SA in terms of profitability, the CEO says
16 November 2020 - 19:24
Vodacom, which in August poached one of SA’s top banking executives, says it wants to expand its insurance business beyond SA as it intensifies efforts to boost revenue from financial products.
SA’s biggest mobile phone operator, which reinstated its three-year growth targets as the economy recovers from the Covid-19 hit, is turning to financial services as a way to gain revenues in an environment of falling voice business and shrinking mobile data margins.
