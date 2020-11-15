Companies / Telecoms & Technology Cell C moots pushing for liquidation of Huge affiliate to collect R60m Holding company argues it was entitled to keep using network to use up a shortfall BL PREMIUM

Cell C, SA’s fourth-biggest mobile operator, says that pending arbitration it might push for the liquidation of Huge Group’s telecoms unit as it seeks to get R60m that it believes it is owed.

Huge — a holding company with investments in subsidiary companies operating in the telecommunications, media, technology and software industries — has been involved in a dispute with Cell C for the last 18 months.