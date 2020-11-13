News Leader
WATCH: How MultiChoice grew its subscriber base
MultiChoice CEO Calvo Mawela talks to Business Day TV about the company’s half-year financial results
13 November 2020 - 07:09
MultiChoice has grown its subscriber base to more than 20-million for the first time as video entertainment demand increased during lockdown.
Business Day TV spoke to MultiChoice CEO Calvo Mawela about whether this performance can be sustained, given the pressures consumers face.
