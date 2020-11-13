Companies / Telecoms & Technology

News Leader

WATCH: How MultiChoice grew its subscriber base

MultiChoice CEO Calvo Mawela talks to Business Day TV about the company’s half-year financial results

13 November 2020 - 07:09 Business Day TV
The listing of MultiChoice at the JSE in Sandton. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
MultiChoice has grown its subscriber base to more than 20-million for the first time as video entertainment demand increased during lockdown.

Business Day TV spoke to MultiChoice CEO Calvo Mawela about whether this performance can be sustained, given the pressures consumers face.

