Telkom eyeing investors for its masts and towers business
Partly state-owned telecoms giant has long wanted to separate those sprawling properties from the rest of its assets
10 November 2020 - 19:12
Telkom is close to finding investors for its R12bn masts and towers business, gradually moving a step closer to releasing value trapped in its vast infrastructure that accounts for nearly three-quarters of its market cap.
The R15bn partially state-owned telecoms operator has long acknowledged the need to separate its sprawling properties, specifically masts and towers, from the rest of the group, saying the unit’s value was not reflected in its share price.
