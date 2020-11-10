Didata asks court to postpone Andile Ngcaba’s equal pay case

Former communications director-general Andile Ngcaba's R271m damages claim against Dimension Data (Didata) got off to a wobbly start on Tuesday when the high court in Johannesburg refused to hear special pleas raised by the IT firm.

Judge Fritz van Oosten said he could not hear the special pleas raised by Dimension Data and its Japanese parent company Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (NTT) in the application brought by Ngcaba.

Van Oosten said this was because he only received the court papers on those applications on Monday evening. He said he could only hear an application for a postponement of the case brought by the companies.

Ngcaba is seeking R271m from his former employer, claiming he was not paid the same as members of the team that reported to him from 2004 to 2016.

Dimension Data and NTT sought to raise a special plea with the court that Ngcaba should have brought the claim before the equality court or the labour court.