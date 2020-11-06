Companies / Telecoms & Technology EXCLUSIVE: Former chair Andile Ngcaba sues Didata for ‘racism’ Case threatens to tarnish tech pioneer’s image BL PREMIUM

In an escalation of a three-year reputation-sapping dispute, the former chair of Dimension Data (Didata) is suing one of SA’s technology pioneers for as much as R271m, alleging racial discrimination and violation of an equal pay undertaking.

Andile Ngcaba, who served as director-general of the department of communications under Nelson Mandela and Thabo Mbeki, first took on Didata in 2017, hauling the company to a labour dispute resolution body after he learnt he was excluded from an incentive scheme that benefited other staff.