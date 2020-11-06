Didata says former chair Andile Ngcaba was paid more than R500m

Dimension Data (Didata) says former chair Andile Ngcaba — who is suing the company for as much as R270m alleging racial discrimination and violation of an equal pay undertaking — was paid in excess of R500m during his time at the company, making him one of the highest paid executives in the Middle East and Africa region.

Didata and Ngcaba have been at loggerheads for at least three years after the former chair accused the one of the biggest names in SA’s IT industry of breaching an equal pay agreement, and of racial discrimination.

In a statement on Friday, which came hours after details of Ncgaba’s case emerged, Didata said the former director-general of the communications department under Nelson Mandela and Thabo Mbeki was among the highest paid senior executives.

“His complaint is that he was not the highest paid person at Dimension Data MEA (Middle East and Africa). This complaint is without merit,” Didata said in a statement.

“In his 12-year tenure at Dimension Data MEA, he received [directly and indirectly] in excess of R500m. This is significantly more than the amounts received by any other executives of Dimension Data MEA over that period.”

