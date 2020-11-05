Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Qualcomm reports strong quarter as 5G proliferates

The stock is up almost 50% in 2020

05 November 2020 - 17:24 Ian King
A Qualcomm advert in Shanghai, China, November 5 2020. Picture: REUTERS/ALY SONG
San Francisco — Qualcomm gave an upbeat forecast for the current quarter, suggesting new 5G wireless networks are persuading consumers to upgrade their smartphones. Shares of the chipmaker jumped about 14% in early trading in New York.

Revenue will be $7.8bn to $8.6bn in the period ending in December, the San Diego-based company said on Wednesday in a statement. Analysts, on average, estimated $7.15bn, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Profit, excluding some items, will be $1.95 to $2.15 a share, vs Wall Street estimates of $1.66 a share.

Qualcomm is the biggest maker of chips that connect smartphones to wireless networks. That makes the company’s outlook a key indicator for the smartphone industry. The chipmaker has previously predicted rising demand as consumers trade in ageing handsets for new 5G devices. The stock is up almost 50% in 2020.

“It’s 5G and everything playing out the way that we thought,” CEO Steve Mollenkopf said. “The markets have been stronger than we guided and our forward guide is for more of the same.”

In the fiscal fourth quarter, Qualcomm said revenue was $8.3bn, a gain of 73% from a year earlier. Analysts, on average, projected $5.9bn. Net income was $2.58 a share. Excluding certain items, profit was $1.45, compared with Wall Street’s average estimate of $1.19.

The shares traded as high as $149.80 on Thursday following the announcement. The stock closed at $128.97 on Wednesday, leaving it up 46% in 2020.

Qualcomm has pushed to be the first to release 5G components, aiming to regain market share the company lost when the previous 4G network technology matured and phone makers looked elsewhere for parts.

Qualcomm gets the bulk of its profit from licensing patents that cover the fundamentals of modern phone systems. The company charges a percentage of the selling price of each handset, payable by phone makers regardless of whether they use its chips.

Qualcomm unit QTL generated sales of $1.5bn, up 30% from a year earlier. Chip revenue jumped 38% to $5bn.

Mollenkopf was keen to highlight the progress he has made diversifying Qualcomm beyond the phone market. Revenue from chips sold to makers of vehicles and internet-connected gadgets totalled $3.67bn in fiscal 2020, Qualcomm reported.

In October, a US appeals court said it would not reconsider an earlier decision that threw out antitrust claims against Qualcomm in a case brought by US Federal Trade Commission. That decision ends years of major legal fights and regulatory actions against the company.

Apple  and China’s Huawei Technologies   became the last major handset suppliers to sign new licensing agreements with Qualcomm. Apple has also returned to using Qualcomm silicon in the iPhone.

Qualcomm said fiscal fourth-quarter results included $1.8bn, or $1.37 a share, resulting from a settlement agreement with Huawei and royalties for sales made in previous quarters related to a new global patent  agreement with the Chinese company.

Bloomberg

