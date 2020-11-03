Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Telkom shares jump on earnings expectations

The fixed-line operator’s stock was trading 9.10% higher with its earnings growth mainly driven by a rise in operating profit

03 November 2020 - 11:39 Mudiwa Gavaza
Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIEW SEBEKO

Shares in Telkom jumped almost 10% on Tuesday morning as the fixed-line operator said it expects to report that earnings grew by almost a quarter for the last half-year. 

Telkom stock was trading 9.10% higher at R28.52, giving the company a R14.58bn market value. 

On Tuesday, SA’s third-largest mobile operator said its earnings growth was mainly driven by an approximately 16% rise in operating profit for the six months to end-September as a result of solid growth in group earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebidta). This was partially offset by an increase in the effective tax rate from 28.8% in the prior period to 34.8%.

Group ebidta increased more than 5% from R5.604bn reported in the prior comparative period, while headline earnings per share (HEPS) are expected to be 15% to 25% higher than 183.4c previously. 

Telkom said its performance “was sound, despite a difficult trading environment due to the adverse impact of Covid-19 on the economy. Group revenue showed resilience in the face of this pandemic, remaining broadly flat compared to the prior period”. 

The mobile business continued its growth trajectory, “placing Telkom Mobile solidly as the third-largest mobile operator in SA”, it said. 

gavazam@businesslive.co.za

MTN defends its place in the telecom market

MTN and Cell C representatives make their cases at Icasa’s public hearing into mobile broadband services
6 days ago

MTN ups capital expenditure guidance as conditions improve

Commercial trends have been encouraging as Covid-19 restrictions have eased, the mobile operator says
4 days ago

Telkom says Icasa can use spectrum to make the telecoms market more fair

Network-sharing agreements between the two big operators, Vodacom and MTN, further entrench their place in the market, regulator is told
1 week ago

Cell C stands behind the value of its spectrum

Group says that based on reserve pricing from Icasa in the new invitation to apply its spectrum assets are worth more than R10bn
1 week ago

