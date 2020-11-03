Telkom shares jump on earnings expectations

Shares in Telkom jumped almost 10% on Tuesday morning as the fixed-line operator said it expects to report that earnings grew by almost a quarter for the last half-year.

Telkom stock was trading 9.10% higher at R28.52, giving the company a R14.58bn market value.

On Tuesday, SA’s third-largest mobile operator said its earnings growth was mainly driven by an approximately 16% rise in operating profit for the six months to end-September as a result of solid growth in group earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebidta). This was partially offset by an increase in the effective tax rate from 28.8% in the prior period to 34.8%.

Group ebidta increased more than 5% from R5.604bn reported in the prior comparative period, while headline earnings per share (HEPS) are expected to be 15% to 25% higher than 183.4c previously.

Telkom said its performance “was sound, despite a difficult trading environment due to the adverse impact of Covid-19 on the economy. Group revenue showed resilience in the face of this pandemic, remaining broadly flat compared to the prior period”.

The mobile business continued its growth trajectory, “placing Telkom Mobile solidly as the third-largest mobile operator in SA”, it said.

