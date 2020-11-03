Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Berkshire-backed Teraco to build R4bn data centre in Joburg

03 November 2020 - 18:35 Loni Prinsloo
Teraco CEO Jan Hnizdo. Picture: SUPPLIED
Johannesburg — Teraco Data Environments, a data centre provider backed by Berkshire Partners, is investing $250m (R4bn) to build Africa’s largest facility on a single site, CEO Jan Hnizdo said in an interview on Monday.

The continent’s biggest data centre operator is starting construction on the facility in Johannesburg as it prepares to capitalise on the growing demand for internet and cloud-based services in the region. The development will be built in two phases through funding support from shareholders and its main lenders.

“We are building this latest data centre to hyperscale, as we expect additional large cloud providers will want to deploy here to ensure a good user experience for the growing African market,” Hnizdo said.

Global technology giants are competing to establish affordable and efficient ways to extend high-speed internet and data storage across the continent, where demand is picking up as hundreds of millions of people start accessing web services.

Amazon, Huawei Technologies and Microsoft have been among companies investing in data centre capacity in African countries in recent years. Other firms investing include Liquid Telecom, which raised more than $300m recently for data centres, and Actis, which will invest $250m in the sector.

Though Africa’s data centre capacity has doubled in the past three years, it still accounts for less than 1% of the global total, according to data from Xalam Analytics. The research firm expects demand for African data centres to grow three times faster than supply.

Teraco is investing at a time when the Covid-19 outbreak is accelerating digital take-up, as companies switch to remote working and content streaming amid government lockdowns to contain the pandemic.

The new facility will be the seventh data centre development by Teraco, which also operates in Cape Town and Durban.

“SA is strategically located at the tip of the African continent and, as a result, is positioned as a technology and data centre hub for Sub-Saharan Africa. This is further underpinned by growing undersea and fibre connectivity to the rest of Africa,” Hnizdo said.

Bloomberg

Teraco building R4bn data centre in Cape Town

Teraco, backed by US and UK investors, says the development was driven by the growth of cloud computing in the region
Companies
5 months ago

ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: More data centres spell less lockdown for cloud users

Does SA's market have room for so much data centre capacity? The answer is that it is not only about capacity, but also choice
Opinion
5 months ago

ISP demand surges as homes become offices

According to Stats SA 1.4% of people with jobs worked from home pre-lockdown compared to 77.9% during the lockdown
Business
3 months ago

Virtual boom good for industrial real estate

Big players like Amazon prefer to own the land and infrastructure while other service providers are willing to enter into leases for the land
Business
3 months ago

