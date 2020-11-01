MTN bets on fintech and digital revenues for growth
Company wants units to account for a quarter of income in the next five years
01 November 2020 - 17:56
Africa’s largest telecoms operator, MTN, is looking to capitalise on increased demand and usage of digital products such as mobile money and gaming so that these units account for a quarter of revenues in the next five years.
In an interview with Business Day on Friday, group CEO Ralph Mupita said the fintech segment grew 21% in the quarter to end-September, while digital revenues were up 38%.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now