MTN bets on fintech and digital revenues for growth Company wants units to account for a quarter of income in the next five years

Africa’s largest telecoms operator, MTN, is looking to capitalise on increased demand and usage of digital products such as mobile money and gaming so that these units account for a quarter of revenues in the next five years.

In an interview with Business Day on Friday, group CEO Ralph Mupita said the fintech segment grew 21% in the quarter to end-September, while digital revenues were up 38%.