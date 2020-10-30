Podcast | Cloud has unlocked enterprise-level tech for SMMEs

In terms of access to tools and tech, the gap between medium businesses and multinationals has narrowed. It has also changed the question of where the money comes from. Technology used to be a huge investment (from capital expenditure) but with pay-as-you-go and software-as-a-service, it means you are paying only for what you need, and those costs can come out of operating expenditure.

Dell Technologies offers flexible financing, including zero-percent interest and PC-as-a-Service options, to help businesses reduce their risk and financial exposure while digitising their operations. The company focuses on its end-to-end capability on building human-centric technologies that are accessible and affordable, which is the spirit of the cloud era.

We speak to Sabine Dedering, Dell regional sales director, on how medium-sized businesses can access and take advantage of enterprise technologies to compete in the digital era.

Smaller companies are more agile and pivot to new business models much faster, says Dedering. It's about rethinking your business model, from the customer backwards. That's where smaller and medium businesses have an advantage.

Listen to the podcast below: