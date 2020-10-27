Companies / Telecoms & Technology

WATCH: Where will growth come from for Adapt IT?

Adapt IT CEO Sbu Shabalala talks to Business Day TV about the company’s performance

27 October 2020
Sbu Shabalala. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Sbu Shabalala. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Adapt IT has opted to hold on to its final dividend as Covid-19 batters the SA economy.

The technology group does, however, expect a bump from the education and telecoms sectors as the pandemic boosts demand for online learning and services related to working from home. ​

Business Day TV spoke to Adapt IT CEO Sbu Shabalala about the results.

