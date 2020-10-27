News Leader
WATCH: Where will growth come from for Adapt IT?
Adapt IT CEO Sbu Shabalala talks to Business Day TV about the company’s performance
27 October 2020 - 09:14
Adapt IT has opted to hold on to its final dividend as Covid-19 batters the SA economy.
The technology group does, however, expect a bump from the education and telecoms sectors as the pandemic boosts demand for online learning and services related to working from home.
Business Day TV spoke to Adapt IT CEO Sbu Shabalala about the results.
