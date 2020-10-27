Companies / Telecoms & Technology Gijima acquires SA unit of Germany’s T-Systems Company pulls out of SA to sharpen its focus on its mainstay European and US markets BL PREMIUM

T-Systems is pulling out of SA after two decades as part of the strategic review of one of the world’s biggest IT services companies to sharpen its focus on its mainstay European and US markets.

A unit of German-based Deutsche Telekom, T-Systems is quitting the country as its economy is forecast to suffer a deep, prolonged downturn due to the pandemic and what economists have said is the slow pace of structural reform.