Cell C stands behind the value of its spectrum

As Cell C, SA’s fourth-biggest mobile operator, gets ready to switch off its network in favour of using MTN’s as part of a network-sharing agreement, the company says its spectrum assets will be a big growth driver in its new operating model.

The new strategy and turnaround at Cell C comes after two decades of the company finding it difficult to be profitable.

In an interview with Business Day, CFO Zafar Mahomed said: “I think the real value that sits in our business is the value of our spectrum.”

Spectrum refers to the radio frequencies on which data and information are carried. SA’s last big set of spectrum was allocated in 2004 and 2005, enabling Vodacom and MTN to roll out their 3G networks. Cell C followed in 2011.

After mounting pressure from President Cyril Ramaphosa and the government to issue spectrum to mobile network operators, the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) recently published an invitation to apply (ITA) for an auction meant to take place by March 2020.

Network operators are set to fork out millions of rand, even billions in some cases, to get their hands on the precious radio waves with the highest reserve price being for one lot in the 800Mhz band at R1.155bn.

In addition to arguing that high prices at auction may be a barrier to entry and impede quality, network operators have said payment plans may offer a solution to operators as well as Icasa. This is according to technology research company World Wide Worx in a recent study which aimed to assess the importance of mobile spectrum pricing in the long term; the importance of reasonably priced mobile spectrum for the economy; and the social and economic affect of 5G deployment, among other things.

As some networks may not have cash, instalment payments for spectrum should be made available as an incentive to operators participating in spectrum auctions, says the report, which took into account feedback from SA’s largest mobile network operators — Vodacom, MTN, Telkom and Cell C — as well as 21 communications and internet service providers (ISPs). They could also act as an incentive to fulfil all obligations.

Based on the ITA and listed reserve prices for spectrum set out by the regulator, Mahomed said the real value for Cell C going forward was how they monetised their spectrum. “Because our spectrum value based on that alone is north of R10bn. So that’s the real value in our business. It doesn’t sit in towers, it doesn’t sit in infrastructure in the radio access network.”

In a market where operators have traditionally spent billions of rand to build and expand their networks, Cell C has decided to stop such capital expenditure, choosing to rather buy up network capacity from MTN.

In the same interview, CEO Douglas Craigie Stevenson said: “What is a base worth if it is standing all by itself with no spectrum [and] the radio is not turned on? Nothing. Add the spectrum to it and it’s worth something. Now does that not sound like you’re bringing two perfect partners together, to keep each other honest.”

“That’s why we don’t want to be out of the spectrum race. We will get the best deal for any spectrum that anybody pools with us because we’re buying the capacity that makes that spectrum happen,” said Craigie Stevenson.

“We’re still a mobile network operator except we won’t have a radio access network. That’s the model. You can’t have four infrastructure providers in the country,” Mahomed added.

As a result of the new deal, Cell C has gone from spending R2.1bn in capital expenditure in 2018, down to R109m in the first half of 2020, mainly on licences. “Obviously we have to maintain our existing network until the transition over to MTN. That transition will start on January 1 next year,” Mahomed said.

However, it should be noted that Cell C is likely to be paying more in fees to MTN for use of its network.

Over the years, Cell C has struggled to pay off its debt, which now stands at R9.7bn, and has necessitated recapitalisation of the business.

“We have no space for error,” said Craigie Stevenson. “We’re in a very tight corridor. We can’t arbitrarily make a decision on a product, capex investment or anything like that without rehashing 50 times because it could sink us.”

Regarding the upcoming spectrum auction, the country’s two largest mobile operators, Vodacom and MTN, have welcomed the progress and Icasa extending the use of temporary spectrum allocated to cope with increased communications demand during the lockdown.

Telkom on the other hand has been quite vocal, appealing to the Competition Tribunal, which adjudicates on all antitrust cases, to revisit the radio frequency sharing agreements between Vodacom and data only network provider, Rain.

Vodacom and Rain, which also counts Patrice Motsepe’s African Rainbow Capital as an investor, struck a deal in 2018 allowing the former to ease congestion on its network as SA took its time to auction new spectrum by leasing unused radio frequencies from Rain.

But Telkom, the fixed-line phone operator in the middle of a transformation journey to become a modern telecoms player to challenge Vodacom and MTN, said the arrangement is akin to a merger because the bigger company does not only use the spectrum but also has control over Rain, including the planning, rollout and maintenance of its radio access network.

Such arrangements and more spectrum in 2021 could further entrench Vodacom’s place as dominant operator, argues Telkom.

For now, both Rain and Vodacom have said the arrangements were sanctioned by competition authorities back in 2018, are not harming competition or constitute a notifiable merger.

